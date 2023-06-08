scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Amazon may launch ad-supported tier of Prime Video

Amazon is reportedly planning to launch an advertising-supported tier of its streaming platform 'Prime Video' to expand its ad business and increase revenue

By Agency News Desk

Amazon is reportedly planning to launch an advertising-supported tier of its streaming platform ‘Prime Video’ as it aims to expand its ad business and increase revenue from entertainment. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, the discussions are still “in the early stages” and have been ongoing for a few weeks.

Currently, Amazon provides Prime Video as a standalone subscription for $8.99 per month or as part of its $14.99 per month Prime membership.

People familiar with the situation said that the company is considering a number of ways for how it can integrate advertisements into Prime Video.

One choice would be to offer more advertising to current Prime users and give them the choice to pay extra for an ad-free alternative and other advantages.

Recently, Amazon has adopted the following strategy with its Music service — More songs were made available to Prime subscribers at no extra cost, but the opportunity to download most songs was removed in exchange for a pricier upgrade.

“Creating an ad tier would help Amazon cover the costs of creating its shows and movies”, the report said.

In February, Amazon’s chief financial officer, Brian Olsavsky, had stated that the company spent around $7 billion last year on Amazon Originals, live sports programming and licensed third-party video content offered as part of Prime.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Video game retailer GameStop fires CEO without cause
Next article
WTC Final: Mhambrey defends decision to leave out spinner Ashwin for an extra seamer
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India choke in WTC final

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Smith, Head and bowlers put Australia in pole position against India (ld)

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Bowlers put Australia in pole position at stumps after removing India's top order

Sports

West Ham chairman confirms Declan Rice will leave this summer

Sports

Junior Shooting World Cup: India finish on top of the medal tally

Health & Lifestyle

Conversion via app case shows how children get swayed by virtual world

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after bowling out Australia for 469

Sports

WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root’s record of most Test centuries against India

Health & Lifestyle

New FDA approved antiviral shows promise for kidney transplant patients

News

Harman to Tejaswini, B'wood actors who've got a second life on OTT

News

'1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after Siraj four-fer bowls out Australia for 467

Health & Lifestyle

High carb & fat food 'silently' driving fatty liver disease in India: Experts

Sports

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India storm into semis with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

Health & Lifestyle

NMC renews 5-yr recognition for two TN govt medical colleges

News

Himanshu Malhotra says 'Mauka Ya Dhokha' pushed him out of comfort zone

Sports

French Open: Miyu Kato, Tim Puetz clinch mixed doubles title

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: 'We'll do everything possible to win the tournament', says Stimac ahead of opener against Mongolia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US