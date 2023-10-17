Anjumm Shharma didn’t read Arnab Ray’s ‘Sultan of Delhi’ for his role: ‘It was best for me’

Actor Anjumm Shharma has revealed how he did not read Arnab Ray’s ‘Sultan of Delhi’, as he felt it would cloud his perception of playing the character of Bangali in the Milan Luthria’s directorial series. Talking about his adaptation of the character Bangali, Anjumm said: “After the first reading with Milan sir, I had started to develop a sense of the character and understand his background.”

“Though I had the book from the very beginning, I chose not to read it as I had already chosen a path in which I wanted to see my character,” he said.

Anjumm added: “I thought it was best for me not to read the book, as it would create a different perception of the character in my head which would hamper my preparation.”

Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the period crime thriller series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

‘Sultan of Delhi’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.