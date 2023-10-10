scorecardresearch
Anjumm Shharma lauds Vinay Pathak: He is communicative, easy person to work with

Anjumm Shharma opened up on his co-star Vinay Pathak, and how he enjoyed the funny side of the latter on the sets of the series

By Agency News Desk
Actor Anjumm Shharma, who is all set for the release of his upcoming show ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ opened up on his co-star Vinay Pathak, and how he enjoyed the funny side of the latter on the sets of the series. Veteran actor Vinay Pathak has given audiences performances to remember and enjoy. He has always tickled our funny bones, and Anjumm thoroughly enjoyed the experience of working with him.

Talking about the same, Anjumm said: “Working with Vinay Pathak was definitely very entertaining because he is full of humour. He is very interesting and easy as a person to work with. He is very communicative and creates a level of comfort for his co-stars to work with him.”

“There are some scenes that involve just the two of us and those scenes took me minimum rehearsal, because by then we both had struck a comfortable cord with each other,” he shared.

Anjumm added that it was a delight to share screen space with him.

Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

‘Sultan of Delhi’ will be streaming on October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

