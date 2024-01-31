scorecardresearch
HomeOTTNews

Ansh Bagri: I really changed my personality to play the role of Deva

Ansh Bagri has opened up on the preparations he underwent for his role of Deva, saying the character is very heavy on emotions and different.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Ansh Bagri I really changed my personality to play the role of Deva

Actor Ansh Bagri, who will be seen in the upcoming show ‘Baghin’, has opened up on the preparations he underwent for his role of Deva, saying the character is very heavy on emotions and different. Talking about his character, Ansh, who is known for his work in ‘Love Ka Panga’ said: “I’m playing a character called Deva, and he is always out in the sun and doesn’t care about how he looks. During this process, I started tanning myself. This character is very heavy on emotions and very different.”

“While playing this character, I really changed my personality. It actually automatically changed my personality and actual look because I started thinking like Deva in everything, and the way he looks and all, it’s very different. I’ve never done anything like this before,” he shared.

The ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’ actor added: “I hope the audience will enjoy Deva’s emotion, dimension, looks, long hair, and everything. ‘Baghin’ is a very unique title, and I hope it attracts the audience.”

The mystical revenge thriller ‘Baghin’ revolves around the character of ‘Gauri’ played by Aneri Vajani who is a simple girl in love with Veer (Zeeshan Khan) but due to unforeseen circumstances has to get married to Veer’s brother Deva (Ansh Bagri).

An event leads her to getting possessed by the spirit of a tigress (Baghin), who embarks on a vengeful journey against those responsible for her death.

‘Baghin’ will stream on Atrangii OTT from February 8.

Previous article
Manju Rani wins 10km gold at National Open Race Walking Competition
Next article
Thailand Masters: Srikanth, Manjunath, Ashmita advance to Round of 16
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US