scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Anu Menon on Vidya Balan in 'Neeyat': We needed someone with gravitas

Filmmaker Anu Menon, who is collaborating with Vidya Balan for the second time on 'Neeyat' this time after 'Shakuntala Devi

By Agency News Desk
Anu Menon on Vidya Balan in 'Neeyat': We needed someone with gravitas
Anu Menon on Vidya Balan in 'Neeyat': We needed someone with gravitas

Filmmaker Anu Menon, who is collaborating with Vidya Balan for the second time on ‘Neeyat’ this time after ‘Shakuntala Devi’ said on Wednesday she needed someone with calibre and gravitas for the role. So, she approached Vidya for the lead.Menon, along with Vidya, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi and Amrita Puri, were interacting with the media during a press conference in Mumbai.

When asked about collaborating with Vidya Balan for the second time, Menon said: “Why? Because when we started writing the script and started figuring out this character, it really felt like a Vidya Balan role. I am not saying she is similar to Vidya, but we wanted someone of her calibre, gravitas; someone who can actually takes us on this journey — the one you can trust.”

Menon added: “And as you know, Vidya Balan doesn’t say yes very easily, so I had to make sure she loves the script first as a member of the audience and finds something in that she likes. I know she enjoyed doing ‘Shakuntala Devi’ with me, but I do think I earned another time with my script.”

‘Neeyat’ is being produced by Vikram Malhotra for Abundantia Entertainment alongside Amazon Prime Video. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on Friday, July 7.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Another Indian unicorn PharmEasy in deep crisis amid sharp valuation cut
Next article
SRK's 'Pathaan' locks September 1, 2023 for release in Japan
This May Also Interest You
News

Jamie Foxx's family is keeping tight on his health condition

News

Shankar Naidu disheartened with Censor Board for removing 'Shiv Tandav' from his film 'Bharateeyans'

Technology

Startup funding plummets but India still one of top 3 funded geographies

Technology

'Our subs don't implode': Subway's ad faces backlash on social media

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft mated at top of India’s heavy lift rocket LVM3

Health & Lifestyle

L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates 'J&K Health Conclave'

News

SRK's 'Pathaan' locks September 1, 2023 for release in Japan

Health & Lifestyle

Another Indian unicorn PharmEasy in deep crisis amid sharp valuation cut

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to adjust text size on Windows beta

News

'Nothing is impossible, all you need is hard work,' says Sunny Hinduja on 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her boss babe look in blue pantsuit

Technology

Sirolimus-coated balloon good alternative to stents: Cardiologists

Technology

Persistent unveils state of the art 5G Lab in India

Technology

E-commerce growth in India to hit $150 bn by 2026: Report

Technology

India's smartphone users benefit by Rs 6 for every Re 1 they spend: Study

Technology

Study call to focus adolescents, older kids for infectious diseases control

News

Shiv Thakare mobbed at Mumbai airport as he returns from Capetown

News

Director Suparn S Varma says, ‘The Trial’ incorporates societal themes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US