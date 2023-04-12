scorecardresearch
Aparshakti Khurana has a ‘weird real-life’ connection with his ‘Jubilee’ character

Aparshakti Khurana says that there is a weird real-life connection between him and his character Binod from the recently released series 'Jubilee'.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Aparshakti Khurana says that there is a weird real-life connection between him and his character Binod from the recently released series ‘Jubilee’.

In the series, Aparshakti showcases Binod’s journey – starting off as a worker in the studio to climbing the ladder to stardom as Madan Kumar.

Aparshakti said, “There is a weird real-life connection between me and my character, Binod. I started my career as a costume designer at the age of 21-22 but I always wanted to switch careers and work on TV as a host.”

“So, I joined a television channel as a costume stylist and worked my way through and landed an audition as a TV host for a show. Luckily, I was selected for the same and my journey started from there. And in Jubilee, too, I start my career as an employee at Srikant Roy’s (Prosenjit Chatterjee) studio where I work as an assistant but secretly aspire to be an actor. So that little connection was a motivation to work on this role better. That’s what worked for me.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Apart from Aparshakti, it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kappor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu. Watch Part One (Episodes One-Five) of Jubilee streaming now, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.

