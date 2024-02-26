Imtiaz Ali’s Diljit Dosanjh,Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ release announced

Get ready for an unparalleled cinematic experience on Netflix with Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial masterpiece, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’! This film delves into the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila, hailed as the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’ and the highest record-selling artist of his era.

Shot on authentic locations, the movie promises to immerse audiences in the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab’s folk music, taking them to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice once captivated the masses. Parineeti Chopra stars alongside Diljit Dosanjh as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner.

With musical maestro A R Rahman composing the music and Irshad Kamil crafting the lyrics, viewers can anticipate the enchanting magic of a Rahman-Imtiaz-Irshad collaboration once again. Adding to the anticipation, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the film’s songs!

For the first time, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ will showcase live music recordings done on location, capturing the rawness and exuberance of each moment as Diljit and Parineeti perform live in the Akhadaas.

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, the film’s music is brought to you by Saregama.

Don’t miss the premiere of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ on April 12, exclusively on Netflix. Experience the magic of Chamkila’s legacy like never before.