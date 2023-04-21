scorecardresearch
Avika Gor makes her OTT debut with Telugu web series

Avika Gor is all set to be seen in Krishna Bhatt's '1920: Horrors Of The Heart', will also make her debut on OTT with a regional web series.

By Agency News Desk
Avika Gor _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Avika Gor, who started her career with the show ‘Balika Vadhu’ is all set to be next seen in Krishna Bhatt’s ‘1920: Horrors Of The Heart’, and is also set to make her debut on OTT with a regional language web series.

The actress, who is going to be seen in the Telugu web series, talks about being part of this remake of a Bengali web series, ‘Indu’, and the challenges of doing it.

She says: “Remakes are always very difficult to pull off because people have already seen the amazing work and people have liked it. So it’s always difficult and a challenge to pull off a remake and this is specifically a thriller which brings in a lot more performance than usual comedy or romance. It is exciting because I have watched both the seasons of the Bengali version of it. Looking forward to being a part of this as Indu in Telugu and other languages.”

Avika is also known for ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’, ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’, among others.

She adds: “This is my first web series so I’m excited. It’s interesting and I haven’t done any web series. Hotstar is a good medium to do it at a huge level. It’s a big enough platform for me to go ahead with this and this is one of the reasons I chose. Also the production SVF is good, extremely well known for all the Bengali content that they make. The shoot will start in May.”

