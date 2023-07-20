BBC Player and BBC Kids to make a grand entry into India

Prime Video and BBC Studios today launched BBC Player and BBC Kids on Prime Video Channels in India. The subscription-based service will provide Indian viewers a curated line-up of popular British content spanning from world-class original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming and children’s shows – all on a single destination, for the first time in India.

BBC Player will be an all-encompassing multi-genre content offering inclusive of BBC Kids, an international children’s brand from BBC Studios. Get ready to be entertained by new and old favourites! Be intrigued by crime thriller Six Four, get access to content for the first time in India such as British political thriller The Diplomat, and enjoy humorous titles such as comedy-drama Chivalry and comedy sitcom Citizen Khan. These will sit right alongside plot-driven, engrossing suspense and thriller shows such as Sherlock, Unforgotten starring Sanjeev Bhaskar, and BAFTA award winning Happy Valley. Don’t miss out on the world’s biggest motoring show Top Gear, the cliff-hanging baking battle on The Great British Bake Off and a lot more on the platform.

What’s more, a documentary on Donald Trump, The Trump Show, medical comedy drama and BAFTA TV award winning This is Going to Hurt starring Ben Whishaw, mystery drama The North Water starring Colin Farrell, romance drama The Pursuit of Love starring Lily James and Dominic West, real-life experiences of London’s West Indian community in Small Axe with John Boyega, docu-series on climate activist Greta Thunberg Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World, and dance entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing, the original British version of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

BBC Kids will offer BBC Studios’ well acclaimed kids’ shows targeted toward the age group of 0-12 years, as a separate subscription. Shows such as Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Sarah & Duck, Junior Bake Off, among others.

On announcing the launch, Stanley Fernandes, Vice President, Distribution BBC Studios, South Asia, said, “We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video on demand services. These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience. Subscribed members will gain access to some of BBC Studios’ latest hits as well as our classics shows, including our well acclaimed wealth of kids’ entertainment, all under one roof. We have seen the success of these brands in other markets globally and we can’t wait to see the excitement in India with this launch on Prime Video Channels.”

“Since its launch in India, Prime Video Channels has seen exponential growth in India with people subscribing to Channels of their choice from the length and breadth of the country. Our customers also have the convenience to access a significantly wider selection of Indian and international content through the 20 Channels. In fact, multiple global streaming services have chosen to launch and expand their reach in India with Prime Video Channels,” said Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India.

“In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with even greater choice and accessibility, we are thrilled to collaborate with BBC Studios. Their wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences world over. With the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids, Prime members in India too, will be able to enjoy their favourite British content on a single destination for the first time.”