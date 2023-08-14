scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘BBOTT2’: Elvish Yadav becomes 1st wildcard in ‘Bigg Boss’ history to win the show

Elvish Yadav has become the first wildcard contestant in the history of ‘Bigg Boss’ to win the show. Elvish entered the show in its 4th week.

By Agency News Desk
Elvish Yadav becomes 1st wildcard in 'Bigg Boss' history to win the show
Elvish Yadav | 'Bigg Boss'

The moment is right here, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ finally has its winner and it’s the contest creator Elvish Yadav. With this, Elvish has become the first wildcard contestant in the history of ‘Bigg Boss’ to win the show. Elvish entered the show in its 4th week.

It was a close contest between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan as the two have cultivated a huge fan following for themselves with Elvish’s army also crashing down the ‘Bigg Boss’ ‘Systum’ at one point of the show with their voting.

As the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Elvish will take the cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs. Ahead of him being crowned the winner, Elvish said on stage, “This experience is unreal for me. This was the first time I met you. I am grateful to be in the top 5 despite being a wildcard. If I win it would be good and if I don’t it’s okay I got the love of all”.

Right before the grand finale, Abhishek Malhan was hospitalised due to a viral infection. But, he was called in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house as the finalists stuck together in the deciding moment as evictions followed.

Earlier, Elvish and Manisha Rani swayed the audience with their dance performance which was pre-recorded. Abhishek didn’t perform because of his infection. Hence, Elvish and Manisha paid tribute to Abhishek as he was sick and couldn’t perform. They had a paper cutout of Abhishek

The grand finale of the show clocked 70 lakh views as the fight for the winner raged.

The grand finale opened to much fanfare as Bollywood superstar and show host Salman Khan shook a leg along with the former contestants of the show and the family members of the finalists.

Sporting a burnt orange jacket, a cream coloured t-shirt and a pair of denims, the Bollywood superstar looked dapper. He engaged in a lot of fun banter with the former contestants. Pooja Bhatt, became the first finalist to get evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. During the Grand Finale, Pooja called housemate Bebika Dhurve her “Warrior Princess”.

Her eviction was followed by Bebika’s eviction. The news of Bebika’s eviction was broken by her father. After getting evicted she performed the ‘Boti Boti’ rap as Elvish Yadav gave her the beat from inside the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house.

During the finale, Comedian and television personality Krushna Abhishek appeared twice on the show as he left everyone in splits as he assumed the avatar of Jackie Shroff or Bollywood’s Jaggu Dada and second with his avatar as Dharmendra.

He also cracked jokes on Badshah’ footwear choices as he said, “We place our shoes in the cupboard but, Badshah has to park his shoes in the garage”.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streamed on JioCinema.

21
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sanjay Dutt hurt on ‘Double iSmart’ sets, receives stitches on head
Next article
'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' to present story of 2019 Balakot airstrikes
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Athletics adopts rules for Athletes’ Representatives, safeguarding players from abuse or exploitation

News

Anees Bazmee all praise for 'The Ghost of Gandhi' director at teaser launch

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League: Second division weight category competition to be held in December

Sports

Arsenal sign Spain goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74

Technology

Mahindra unveils electric avatar of iconic Thar SUV

Sports

Mohun Bagan take on Machhindra FC in AFC Cup preliminary Round Two clash (preview)

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, East Bengal face stern tests in final league matches

Technology

Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share pics with Tricolour on social media

Health & Lifestyle

This is how coronaviruses jump from species to species

News

'MTV Roadies': Leeza gets voted out within 2 days by friend Piyu

Sports

SA20 season 2 to kick off on January 10 next year

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sharath’s ton helps Mangaluru Dragons to beat Mysuru Warriors

News

Madonna to resume rehearsals for Celebrations Tour after health scare

News

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked in Pune for disrespecting Tricolour

News

Jessica Chastain is keen on a sequel to 2011 film 'The Help'

Sports

Football: No Fernando as Sevilla flies to Athens for European Supercup final

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US