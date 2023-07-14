scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Aashika Bhatia tells Bebika Dhurve about Elvish Yadav fat-shaming her in a roast

Wildcard entrants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav have made their way into the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' and have started to play the cards right.

In the latest episode, contestant Bebika Dhurve bonded with Aashika in the house and inquired about her friendship with Elvish.

Bebika asked, “Since how many years have you known Elvish?” Aashika replied: “I got to know him during lockdown. He had made a roast video on her.”

Bebika asked what was content, and she replied, “It was about body shaming me. But I ignored it as I was very happy in my skin.”

Bebika then spoke about herself, “Main toh bhar bhar ke body shame hui hu yahan. Have you seen Abhishek body shaming me?”

Aashika takes Abhishek’s side and said that it’s her who instigate him. Bebika then interferes and said: “It was Pooja ma’am who made Abhishek understand. He has said such bad things about me.”

After making jokes on Falaq, Jiya and Avinash, Elvish then sits with Bebika and Aashika. Aashika then talks about them being blindfolded in the car before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Bebika then started about the roasting topic and Elvish said, “We both made videos on each other and the matter was closed. She was also going to file a police complaint against me.”

Aashika then said, “You roasted everyone but you were brutal with me.” Bebika then added, “Why did you fat shame her? This doesn’t work in today’s society. Abhishek did it to me and Pooja ma’am gave him an earful.”

Elvish replied: “I had even apologised to you.” Aashika said: “When did you apologise? In the videos I got, you never apologised to me.” Elvish apologises once again and said: “You didn’t notice that but you saw the roast. Sorry for the fat shaming, not for the roast.”

