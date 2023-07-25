Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says to Jiya Shankar, “Yeh Devil.. Angel ke pyaar mein kyun padh raha hai?”

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 has turned into a war zone as the contestants have turned against each other to win the game. Bigg Boss announced Angel and Devil task to the contestants.

In this task, there are two leaders, Abhishek Malhan who is the angel and Elvish Yadav who is the devil. The contestants were divided into groups, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhruvi, and Aashika Bhatia under Elvish’s team and Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, and Jad Hadid under Abhishek’s team.

The task of the devils was to make sure these angels break the rules which were, no ignoring, no crying, referring to the devils as ‘aap’ and no speaking loudly. The devils will do their level best to trigger the angels but they could not break the rules.

Jiya comes beside Abhishek to sit and Abhishek tells her, “Aap kya apne haath saaf kar rahe hai” Jiya replies saying yes. Abhishek replies saying, ‘Devil apni shaktiyon ka galat istemaal kar rahi hain”.. He continues saying, “Aap Devils ka target hi mismatch hain…Yeh Devil.. Angel ke pyaar mein kyun padh raha hai?

‘Aapka Devil partner yaha par aashiqui lada raha hain’