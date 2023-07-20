scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav says he’ll romance Falaq Naaz after eviction to tease Avinash Sachdev

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ things turned awry amid the captaincy task when Elvish Yadav teased Avinash Sachdev

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ things turned awry amid the captaincy task when Elvish Yadav teased Avinash Sachdev and the two got into a heated war of words.

According to the game, Elvish had to turn into a dictator and give work to the other participants.

The terms were that if he handled the contestants perfectly during this task, he would become the new captain.

During Avinash’s turn of being called, Elvish ordered him to repeat what he said. Avinash did not listen to what Elvish said and instead said the opposite.

All irritated, Elvish complained to Bigg Boss that Avinash was not performing his task properly.

Moments later, the two got into an argument and the former says that when Avinash leaves the house, he will do many things behind his back.

Elvish got Avinash angry by saying: “Bandi teri, romance mera.”

With the comment, Elvish took a dig at Avinash and Falaq Naazz’s blooming romance in the house. After the comment, Avinash charged towards Elvish; however, Abhishek Malhan intervened.

All disgusted by the comments, Falaq requests Elvish to keep her out of his and Avinash’s dynamics. Avinash then says he does not want Elvish to be the captain.

Currently the show has contestants such as Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Aashika Bhatia, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Falaq Nazz and many more.

The show, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Jio Cinema. Recently there was a buzz that the ‘Dabangg’ star has called it quits on hosting the controversial reality show however, a statement on what he feels about the show did the rounds.

He had said: “Bigg Boss is an emotion for me; I always say mai attachment se door rehta hoon but Bigg Boss is different! I have hosted it now for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life!”

