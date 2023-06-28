Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets emotional while talking about her brother Sheezan Khan

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we see Falaq Naaz talking about brother Sheezan Khan. Pooja Bhatt tells her that when she saw her promo, she knew that she would be able to connect with her.

Falaq reveals how her younger brother went to jail to meet Sheezan and cried. She said that because of the incident, the family is now scared to make connections.

Falaq gets emotional and added, “People keep saying ‘Karma is a b***h’, indeed Karma is a b***h. This is the reason I’m scared of attachment PB. Now we are even scared to suggest a physician to someone. Humanity is not left. Some even say that I’m here to polish my family’s image. I don’t need to polish my image because there is nothing to polish.

The things we have faced these people can’t tolerate such situation. A single day has not gone by when we are not hurt (cries).” Pooja Bhatt, who was sitting right beside her, tries to console Falaq.