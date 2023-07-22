scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house to go ablaze as eliminations begin in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) The table is set, the main course is done and finished and now the house will be set ablaze as the eliminations will begin this time on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ special. The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is always special given that it has new guests and more challenges, but this time, the house is truly hot because no one knows who will pack up and go home and who shall still remain.

The drama and conflicts coupled with the twists and turns is a ‘Bigg Boss’ trope and audiences have witnessed much, ranging from Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’ swag to contestants engaging in various tasks, heated arguments and controversies.

Each and every time, the contestants are forced to up their game if they want to stay in the house, but now the time for listening and thinking is long past, it is time for action now as each contestant will have to put their best foot forward if they want to survive the harsh judgments that come their way.

In the midst of all that has transpired, between the drama, the challenges, the thrills and conflicts, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has witnessed an interesting roster of nomination this week wherein six contestants were made prime candidates for eviction, with online polls not really able to determine who that person could be.

The roster of names include Elvish Yadav, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Aashika Bhatia, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid. Ever since the nominations were announced, there has been speculation about who will get eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

The Captaincy Task was a big factor in determining who may still stay in the house. The recent antics of Elvish and the arising conflicts and controversies such as Jiya putting hand wash in his water, Falaq refuting his orders to make parathaas, or Avinash and Aashika engaging in fiery arguments taking pot shots and doing personal attacks have all collectively added to the anticipation.

The whole scenario has been an interesting one full of dramatic turnovers, but who shall remain in the house will soon come to light, with a good chance that over two contestants among these six will pack up their bags and go home.

Now as to who will it be, audiences can tune in to watch these thrilling eliminations and the accompanying drama in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streaming on JioCinema with the new ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ special.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
