Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flashes his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

In the 15th episode, the drama started to take place from the kitchen. Jad and Jiya were seen washing dishes in the kitchen. Abhishek Malhan asked them to transfer the leftover food to small boxes. Refusing to do so, Jiya said that it was not her job and Jad agreed with her.

When Abhishek told this to Falaq, Babika, and Pooja, they got pissed. Falaq said she used to do all the work while on kitchen duty. However, she entered the kitchen to transfer the leftover food.

Jad was seen explaining the situation to Falaq when Babika started interrupting and shouting at him. He immediately turned on her and said he did not want to talk to “this girl”. This phrase infuriated Babika, which led to a heated argument between the two.

Bebika called him “fake” and also called him out for showing his “real side.” Jad could not stay calm and flashed his b*tt to Bebika. This behavior of Jad enraged Babika, Falaq, Pooja, and others. Bebika immediately decided to leave Bigg Boss’ house and said, “I can’t stay in this house if Jad stays here.”