Bigg boss ott 2: jad hadid flirts with akanksha puri; manisha rani gets upset

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 looks more entertaining and promising, compared to its previous season, and there are no second thoughts about it. The second season has an exciting ensemble of contestants belonging to different genres.

In a playful manner, Akanksha Puri jokingly referred to Jad Hadid as her brother-in-law when Manisha expressed her admiration for him. However, Jad was taken aback and expressed his annoyance, requesting Akanksha not to call him brother. Jad even gave a tour of the house to Akanksha, and during this, Jad told Akanksha, “We were sitting here (garden area), and we were talking about what we like in a girl. I was describing what I like in a girl.” When Akanksha asked him what the description was like, Jad replied, “They just sent it today.” Akanksha smiled after hearing this confession.

Jad Hadid further as he assisted Akanksha in moving her luggage and even prepared a serving of chopped watermelon for her. This thoughtful gesture from Jad left their fellow contestants amazed, sparking conversations among them.

The evening tea brought a surprising moment as Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid exchanged “I love you” declarations in the presence of Palak Purswani. The audience is now left in suspense, eagerly speculating about the nature of their connection and whether it marks the beginning of a potential romance.