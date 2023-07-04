Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid tells Avinash Sachdev that he has seen a spark between Falaq Naaz and him

The day 17 of Bigg Boss OTT starts with morning masti between Abdu Rozik, Jiya Shankar. Then, we have the nominations task. Being the captain, Abhishek Malhan is already safe from nominations. Jad Hadid stands nominated for his behaviour while Abdu Rozik is just a guest on the show.

Jad Hadid tells Avinash Sachdev that he has seen a spark between Falaq Naaz and him.

“What I noticed, was her smile, and there was a spark,” Jad said before Jiya also joined in, repeatedly affirming with “yes.” Jad clarified that he felt compelled to mention it because they were the only three people present at that moment.

Jiya Shankar told Avinash that there seems to be something going on. To this, Avinash responded, “I have never thought about it. It’s not in my head yet.” Jad and Jiya chuckled as Avinash added, “Yet,” suggesting a potential future possibility.