scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets a panic attack after nominations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kicked off with a bang and remaining true to its reputation, the show has wasted no time in serving some intense conflicts among the housemates.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets a panic attack after nominations
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets a panic attack after nominations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kicked off with a bang and remaining true to its reputation, the show has wasted no time in serving some intense conflicts among the housemates. Last week, Palak Purswani got eliminated due to lack of public votes. She was nominated for eviction along with Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve.

Unfortunately, Jiya, Avinash and Bebika received more votes than Palak, leading to her eviction on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Soon after, a fresh round of nomination tasks was announced, with Jiya Shankar finding herself nominated once again. Surprisingly, a shocking incident involving Jiya also led her to have a panic attack inside the house.

She became emotional and started crying, wanting to leave the house. Akanksha Puri stood by Jiya, offering support and taking care of her. On live stream, Jiya could be seen sharing her thoughts with friend Jad Hadid. She could be heard saying that she was backstabbed with her friend and it has broken her completely.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
2 out of 3 teens targeted by 'sextortion' schemes on social media: Study
Next article
Hockey India Jr Women National Championship begins on Tuesday
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey India Jr Women National Championship begins on Tuesday

Technology

2 out of 3 teens targeted by 'sextortion' schemes on social media: Study

News

Idris Elba, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson help King Charles launch new YouTube channel

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'I find it pretty fun', Travis Head unfazed by Ollie Robinson's sledging

Technology

Social messaging app IRL shuts down after 95% of its users found to be fake

Technology

Twitter rival Bluesky working on user lists, reply controls tools

Sports

Gor Mahia clinch Kenyan football title

Technology

WhatsApp working on darker top app bar for Android beta

Sports

Battered and bruised Ogier holds on for Safari Rally victory

Technology

Apple may not include top strap for Vision Pro in box

Sports

Italy take gold at European Athletics Team Championships

Sports

Alcaraz clinches first title on grass at Queen's Club

Technology

Musk, Zuckerberg may still fight in jiu jitsu style

News

There's paradigm shift in Hindi film music: Music composer Shamir Tandon

Sports

SAFF Championship: Lebanon thrash Bhutan, put one foot in semis

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen crowned champions of Premier Handball League

Sports

Asia Road Racing Championship: Top 10 finish for India team in Round 3

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: McMullen century, Greaves five-for hand Scotland a convincing 76-run win over Oman

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US