'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani try to resolve their issues

By Agency News Desk
Long-lost friends Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani, come face to face and have a heartfelt conversation in the upcoming episode ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

Palak and Jiya confront each other where the latter expressed her inner conflict: “I felt torn between the two of you (Palak and Avinash Sachdev). You unfollowed me first, and that’s when our friendship ended.”

Palak, interrupted Jiya, and said: “You never let me talk, Palak, and you always dominate the conversation. That’s why I decided to let go of everything and walked away from our friendship.”

Palak added: “It seems so effortless for you to walk out of people’s lives without any confrontation.”

The past hurt from the broken friendship resurface when they both agree that friendship breakups are the worst kind of breakups and they never really mend completely.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
