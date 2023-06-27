scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt feels Aaliya Siddiqui plays the victim card

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt said that she feels Nawazuddin Sddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya plays the victim card and if she stops doing so she will go way ahead in life and the game.

By Agency News Desk
It was amid a task, when Pooja was seen telling Aaliya that she must stop playing the victim and that she along with several women have been in a broken marriage.

During the nomination tasks, Pooja took Aaliya’s name for eviction, she also gave a reason as to why she chose her among many other contestants.

Pooja was seen telling the voice of Bigg Boss in the confession room that she happened to see a side of Aaliya that was unusual.

“I’ve been very confused with Aaliya Siddiqui’s personality in the last week. I have not been able to read her. In the last 24 hours, I saw a glimpse of her which was quite scary. Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhruve will keep fighting with each other.”

She then said that Aaliya tried to instigate that fight but she did not hesitate to eat a slice from Bebika’s birthday cake.

Pooja said: “When you dislike and hate someone so much, why are you going and eating a piece of their cake with such joy?”

Explaining that it is the small things revealed about a person’s personality.

“We are what we do and not what we say we are going to do. I would like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle… Par, log thak jaate hain victim card se. If you stop playing the victim card, you will go far in life.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
