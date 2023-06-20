scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video

Puneet Superstar has shared multiple videos on Instagram after returning from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video

Comedian Puneet Superstar has shared multiple videos on Instagram after returning from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. He was eliminated from the house less than 24 hours after the show premiered for his unruly behaviour inside the house.

In one of the vidoes shared on his Instagram page, Puneet talked about MC Stan, winner of Bigg Boss 16, who was a panelist on the show’s premiere episode.

“Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega.

Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu saale keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai. Toh tum log saale nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega (Bigg Boss can go to hell.

I don’t need anyone. Puneet Superstar will always be a star. This insect MC Stan challenged me and my comedy. Friends quickly download Elo Elo app where I will be live at 4pm tomorrow and pull up everyone one by one. All you useless, jobless, penniless people want to ride on my success, but Puneet will always be a star),” he said. He appears to have deleted the video on Tuesday morning.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Papon joined ‘Walk for a Smile’, creating awareness for facial deformities
Next article
Kangana Ranaut on Avneet Kaur: Focusing on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry’
This May Also Interest You
News

Kangana Ranaut on Avneet Kaur: Focusing on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry’

News

Papon joined ‘Walk for a Smile’, creating awareness for facial deformities

Sports

Haryana completes hat-trick at 10th Sr & 7th Jr National Rugby 7s

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares pictures from her father’s second wedding

News

Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold again after

News

Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after phone hits her on the face

Others

Sufism, Rumi, Love and Girish Sadhwani: Indian Sufi Singer making a mark in the world of Sufism.

Technology

iPhone maker wants IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

Technology

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

Health & Lifestyle

IMA national president calls for protection of health workers

Sports

Barcelona signs young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is going to give it everything until he hangs up his boots, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

India's eB2B market likely to reach up to $100 bn by 2030: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report

Technology

Google to soon open early access to AI notebook

Sports

Czech Republic, Montenegro advance to FIBA Women's EuroBasket quarterfinals

Sports

Special Olympics World Games: Indian contingent off to strong start across multiple sports

Sports

Israel edge Andorra in Euro 2024 qualifier

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US