BTS’ Suga to debut solo docu ‘Suga – Road to D-day’

After collaborating with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Coldplay, PSY, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, BTS star SUGA is heading out on a musical journey, travelling the world in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences in the upcoming documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY – coming soon to Disney+ Hotstar.

Starring SUGA of 21st-century pop icons BTS, the upcoming documentary will follow the star around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond, as he sets out on a musical pilgrimage. Travelling the world with nothing but open ears and a willingness to explore and learn from new musical genres, SUGA: Road to D-DAY will showcase SUGA and his impressive skillset, giving viewers an intimate look into the life of one of the world’s biggest stars.

With the documentary slated for release on Disney+ Hotstar soon, viewers can visit Disney+ Hotstar today to enjoy BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, a concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; j-hope IN THE BOX, a behind the scenes documentary showcasing the creation of BTS star j-hope’s first solo album; and IN THE SOOP : Friendcation – an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Park Seojun, Parasite star Choi Wooshik, Soundtrack #1’s Park Hyungsik, and Peakboy, as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip and enjoy a variety of fun activities together.

