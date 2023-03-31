scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

BTS’ Suga to debut solo docu ‘Suga – Road to D-day’

This insightful new documentary pulls back the curtain and gives viewers an exclusive look into BTS' Suga’s life as he travels the world

By Glamsham Editorial
BTS' Suga to debut solo docu 'Suga - Road to D-day'
BTS' Suga _ pic courtesy instagram

After collaborating with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Coldplay, PSY, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, BTS star SUGA is heading out on a musical journey, travelling the world in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences in the upcoming documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY – coming soon to Disney+ Hotstar.

Starring SUGA of 21st-century pop icons BTS, the upcoming documentary will follow the star around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond, as he sets out on a musical pilgrimage. Travelling the world with nothing but open ears and a willingness to explore and learn from new musical genres, SUGA: Road to D-DAY will showcase SUGA and his impressive skillset, giving viewers an intimate look into the life of one of the world’s biggest stars.

With the documentary slated for release on Disney+ Hotstar soon, viewers can visit Disney+ Hotstar today to enjoy BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, a concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; j-hope IN THE BOX, a behind the scenes documentary showcasing the creation of BTS star j-hope’s first solo album; and IN THE SOOP : Friendcation – an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Park Seojun, Parasite star Choi Wooshik, Soundtrack #1’s Park Hyungsik, and Peakboy, as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip and enjoy a variety of fun activities together.

SUGA: Road to D-DAY – coming soon to Disney+ Hotstar.

Pic. Sourceagustd
Previous article
Dates confirmed for Africa Cup of Nations
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Dates confirmed for Africa Cup of Nations

Sports

Barcelona defeat Alba Berlin, Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Armani Milan in basketball's EuroLeague

Sports

LaLiga Santander Matchday 27 preview: Club football returns with very important matches in the race for top four

Sports

Barcelona on right track to secure title: Laporta

Sports

Israel take historic win in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Sports

Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Adrian Luna to miss Super Cup

Sports

We have to build up on this: Sandesh Jhingan reacts to India's Tri-Nation win

Health & Lifestyle

Man gets new lease of life with wife's liver in UP

Review

Gaslight Movie Review | Sara Ali Khan glows in this ‘Gaslight’

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar JD-U MLA finds CHC staff drying wheat on hospital beds

Health & Lifestyle

UP on alert mode as Covid cases rise

Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund's robust hopes to make it count this time

Health & Lifestyle

'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' to open in Mumbai on Friday

Sports

ITTF supports admission of paddlers with Russian, Belarusian passports as neutral players

Sports

World Cup Qualifier Play-off: Brilliant run chase helps USA stun UAE; big win for Namibia

News

'Never a dull moment': Abhishek Bhalerao on working with Sonakshi, Gulshan

News

Telugu star Varun Tej reveals new look from his Bollywood debut film

News

Director Venu Yeldandi’s movie ‘Balagam’ gets two LACA awards

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US