‘Choona’ trailer: An epic heist comedy drama

This thrilling heist drama coupled with a dynamic visual experience and perfect comic punches came to life as Netflix dropped the trailer of its upcoming series, ‘Choona’. An ensemble with the most amazing comic timing, Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, Niharika Lyra Dutt, this satire is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra. Produced by Flying Saucer, this epic heist comedy drama series Choona, will stream on Netflix.

When an astrologer, a highly skilled, shape-shifting informer, a gully ka gunda, a demoted police officer, a once successful contractor, and a resourceful mediator, Bishnu, plan a heist to take down their one common enemy Shukla, the calm is whitewashed and the chaos is liberally laid out for one & all. They plan to loot 600 cr, no less & that too from the lion’s lair!

The party office of Shukla is guarded by armed men, over a hundred physically fit workers, and is secured by CCTV cameras at every corner. With such a huge amount at stake, this extraordinary heist will need more than just brains and brawns to succeed. Can these ordinary men successfully pull off an extraordinary feat and lagao Choona to Shukla?

With an interesting seasoning of astrological reasoning in its narrative, Choona is all set to take the viewers on an entertaining and fun-filled ride.

Speaking about Choona, showrunner, Director, and Writer Pushpendra Nath Misra said, “Choona is grand and unique; a world that is quintessentially Indian because of elements like astrology and jugaad. It is a complete package of action, drama, romance, thrills, and comedy meant to thoroughly entertain the audience.”

“Choona champions the power of the common man. Collaborating with Netflix has been a fulfilling journey, because their processes focus on the content. They understand what it takes to create a slick story at an international standard while being hyperlocal. With more than 100 days of shoot and tons of VFX, Choona has been a labour of love that Netflix has valued and supported.”

“The cast have been a dream to work with. The actors played off of each other’s performances and put in immense efforts to fit into the world of Choona perfectly. Choona is a binge worthy show; an eight-course meal that once tasted, has to be consumed in one sitting.”

Sharing his excitement on the launch of the trailer, actor Jimmy Shergill further added, “It is extremely exciting to be a part of the show that has been directed by a brilliant director, Pushpendra Nath Misra, has an amazing ensemble cast, and will be streaming on Netflix. The show has a high-spirited narrative and is extremely rich in culture which makes it a perfect watch. As a character, Shukla is quite smart and savvy. He’s unpredictable and one can never know how he will react in a situation. It’s not so easy to con Shukla, especially on his own turf. Does Shukla really get conned? Wait and watch!”

Speaking about the series, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “It has been an exciting year so far; Rana Naidu, Scoop, Kohrra, Class, Trial By Fire and now Choona, our members are loving our series and we are excited to keep bringing them different storylines, genres and narrative styles.”

“Choona is a very special story. With its amazing and dynamic cast, led by the versatile and absolutely exceptional Jimmy Shergill, Choona is a novel narrative style that focuses on some memorable characters. And of course, our audience loves a good heist drama and have enjoyed global titles such as Money Heist as well as local ones such as Chor Nikal ke Bhaaga. Now for a heist in Lucknow, we are very excited to see how they like this absolute wild ride.”