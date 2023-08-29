Countdown begins for ‘The Archies’ on Netflix

And the countdown begins! Get ready to meet Riverdale’s favourite set of teenagers. The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale on 7th of December 2023. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The cast, many of whom are debuting in their first film, announced the date of launch along with their director, Zoya Akhtar with a live billboard on one of India’s busiest roads – Mumbai’s Western Express Highway. The billboard also has a countdown timer which tracks the number of days before the film launches on Netflix. Fans have already begun marking their calendar for this musical set in the 1960s.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor will take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge will be portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

What is Archie Comics:

Archie Comics is the leading mass market comic book publisher in the world and the home to a wide array of the most popular humour, action-adventure and superhero characters in entertainment, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Reggie, Kevin Keller, Josie and the Pussycats, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Afterlife With Archie, the Dark Circle Comics superhero characters (The Black Hood, The Fox, The Shield, Sam Hill and more), Li’l Jinx and many more.

Archie Comics have sold over 2 billion comics worldwide and are published around the world in a number of languages. In addition to comics, the Archie Comics characters are spotlighted weekly on The CW’s Riverdale and Katy Keene TV series and the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and have been featured in animation, television, film and music.

‘The Archies’ is produced by Tiger Baby, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Graphic India, Sharad Devarajan directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar & Ayesha Devitre

100 days to go before ‘The Archies’ meet you, only on Netflix!