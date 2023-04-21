Debutante Shine Pandey to essay an IITian in 'UP65'

Debutante actor Shine Pandey is set to play the main protagonist in his debut web series ‘UP65’ based on a Hindi novel by the same name, written by Nikhil Sachan. Describing his character in the show, Shine says: “Nishant Kumar from Kanpur is the most innocent boy you will ever see. He has just cleared IIT and got an admission in IIT BHU Banaras. He is very studious and so he forgot to actually live life around. He experiences different emotions and bonds like friendship, love, responsibilities and many more. You will just see Nishant grow over in the show.”

Sharing about how he prepped for the role, he said: “I had auditioned for it and then I had forgotten. But, then I got a call after 3 months saying if I’d be interested in playing ‘Nishant’. I was up for it and then we took off. Considering people would watch me for the first time on screen, what was more important to me was that I had given life to this character and most importantly got Nishant alive in all forms.

“We’ve had workshops and I had to work on my lingo as well as the mindset and the entire personality just to imbibe and match the frequency of Nishant. Since, my individual personality is very different from Nishant.”

Talking about the challenges of facing the camera for the first time, he shares: “I wouldn’t call it a challenge but it was more like fun! I think that’s my perspective. I still remember the first day and the first shot where I had totally imbibed Nishant and I could just feel all the emotions that Nishant was going through throughout. It was really mixed. Since everyone on the team was really helpful and kind, things were just smooth.”

Speaking about his working experience he adds: “Since, this is a light hearted show so the atmosphere of the set was just breezy throughout. Everyone who has played their characters did their best. It was just so much fun working around with my co-actors it just felt like I’m actually living my college life which I’ve never been to with all the talented people. Just like how in the show everyone is united the similar way it was on set. Everyone would help each other and create the best life on and offscreen.”

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Freshlime Films and directed by Gaganjeet Singh, the show is based on IIT BHU (Varanasi) set to release on Voot soon.