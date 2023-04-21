scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Debutante Shine Pandey to essay an IITian in 'UP65'

Debutante Shine Pandey to play the protagonist in his debut web series UP65 based on a Hindi novel by the same name, written by Nikhil Sachan.

By Agency News Desk

Debutante actor Shine Pandey is set to play the main protagonist in his debut web series ‘UP65’ based on a Hindi novel by the same name, written by Nikhil Sachan. Describing his character in the show, Shine says: “Nishant Kumar from Kanpur is the most innocent boy you will ever see. He has just cleared IIT and got an admission in IIT BHU Banaras. He is very studious and so he forgot to actually live life around. He experiences different emotions and bonds like friendship, love, responsibilities and many more. You will just see Nishant grow over in the show.”

Sharing about how he prepped for the role, he said: “I had auditioned for it and then I had forgotten. But, then I got a call after 3 months saying if I’d be interested in playing ‘Nishant’. I was up for it and then we took off. Considering people would watch me for the first time on screen, what was more important to me was that I had given life to this character and most importantly got Nishant alive in all forms.

“We’ve had workshops and I had to work on my lingo as well as the mindset and the entire personality just to imbibe and match the frequency of Nishant. Since, my individual personality is very different from Nishant.”

Talking about the challenges of facing the camera for the first time, he shares: “I wouldn’t call it a challenge but it was more like fun! I think that’s my perspective. I still remember the first day and the first shot where I had totally imbibed Nishant and I could just feel all the emotions that Nishant was going through throughout. It was really mixed. Since everyone on the team was really helpful and kind, things were just smooth.”

Speaking about his working experience he adds: “Since, this is a light hearted show so the atmosphere of the set was just breezy throughout. Everyone who has played their characters did their best. It was just so much fun working around with my co-actors it just felt like I’m actually living my college life which I’ve never been to with all the talented people. Just like how in the show everyone is united the similar way it was on set. Everyone would help each other and create the best life on and offscreen.”

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Freshlime Films and directed by Gaganjeet Singh, the show is based on IIT BHU (Varanasi) set to release on Voot soon.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
I packed my whole life in 5 suitcases: Carolina Rayo
Next article
IPL 2023: CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH
This May Also Interest You
News

Tina Datta talks about 'refreshing' content on the small screen

Sports

Northeast's largest multipurpose indoor stadium being built in Shillong: Meghalaya CM

News

Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta is enjoying the 'kicks'

Sports

Super Cup: Chennaiyin look to secure semifinals berth against Mumbai City

Sports

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar claims maiden scalp as Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 14 runs

Sports

Super Cup: Not many would have given us a chance, says coach Miranda after Odisha FC reach semis

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Jadeja power CSK to clinical 7-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid smell loss linked to changes in brain: Study

Technology

TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list

News

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan looks bold in a red see-through dress” Netizen Brutally Trolled for ‘Excess Skin Show’ in Plunging Backless Dress 

Sports

Pacer Josh Little named in Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

News

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 teaser features Salman Khan’s cameo as Bhaijaan

Technology

Elon Musk working on 'TruthGPT' as ChatGPT alternative

Technology

Robot-assisted surgeries will transform healthcare in country: Indian-origin surgeon

News

Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'

News

Alaya F thinks women still have a long way to go for great opportunities

Sports

Sabalenka, Swiatek secure semis spots with comeback wins at WTA Stuttgart GP

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US