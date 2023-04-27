scorecardresearch
Dimple Kapadia: With Homi Adajania there’s a sense of trust that is always in place

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia shared her working experience with director Homi Adajania in 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'.

Dimple said: “With Homi there is a sense of trust that is always in place and with ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, the storyline in itself was something unique and out of the box. In my first narration, I couldn’t believe this is the character that he penned down for me.”

She is playing the role of a woman, Savitri, who runs a company and uses it as a cover for her drug business. She is the most important female person of the family which consists of four women including her two daughters-in-law and a daughter.

Dimple said that she has never played such a character before: “The role of a Queenpin leading a cartel was something that I had never done before, and I was excited by the challenge of bringing this complex character to life on screen.”

Speaking about the director, the ‘Bobby’ actress added: “Homi is one of the most eccentric directors I have worked with and he brings this eccentricity to the characters and the screenplay. He had a clear idea of what he wanted from the character and how he wanted to tell the story, and I was impressed by his attention to detail and his passion for the project.”

“Overall, it was the combination of the character, the story, and the opportunity to work with Homi that made me say yes to the show.”

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra. ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

