scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Director Prawaal Raman collaborates with Randeep Hooda for 'Sergeant'

Writer and director Prawaal Raman, who has worked with Randeep Hooda in 'Darna Zaroori Hai' and 'Main Aur Charles', has once again collaborated with the actor for the upcoming film 'Sergeant', which also stars actor Adil Hussain.

By Agency News Desk
Director Prawaal Raman collaborates with Randeep Hooda for 'Sergeant'
Director Prawaal Raman collaborates with Randeep Hooda for 'Sergeant'

Writer and director Prawaal Raman, who has worked with Randeep Hooda in ‘Darna Zaroori Hai’ and ‘Main Aur Charles’, has once again collaborated with the actor for the upcoming film ‘Sergeant’, which also stars actor Adil Hussain. The director spoke about Randeep and Adil, referring to the former as his “teacher”.

When asked about working with Randeep again, the director said, “Randeep is not just an actor for me but more like a teacher. It’s a very difficult character to play and itneeded the best. Only Randeep could have used his passion and dedication to another level and it needed that brilliance.”

‘Sergeant’ also stars Sapna Pabbi, and Arun Govil who is best known for his role of Lord Ram in the 1987 Ramanand Sagar series ‘Ramayana’.

Working withAdil has been an absolute joy for the director as this is his fourth film with Adil. He said, “His approach towards life and his craft is a learning experience for me. His pious approach makes any character the most real”.

So far, the director has written five scripts, directed two films, and currently has three more projects under production.

An international co-production, ‘Sergeant’ is set to release on June 30 on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tamannaah Bhatia gets teary-eyed
Next article
ICC World Cup schedule forced PCB to join heads
This May Also Interest You
News

Varun Kasturia says, he calls Shweta Tiwari 'maa' in real life

News

Sonam Kapoor invited for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

News

Tom Holland impressed girlfriend Zendaya with his carpentry skills

News

Big B didn't count but 'gave some money' to a girl ‘wrapped in rough paper plastic’ selling roses

Technology

Webb makes first detection of key carbon molecule

Technology

Fintech company Lendingkart raises Rs 200 cr from EvolutionX Debt Capital

News

Ayushmann to perform in UK: ‘International tours give me opportunity to showcase my country to the world’

News

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura' to follow events of a reunion gone wrong

Technology

Zuckerberg announces new features coming on WhatsApp Business app

Technology

Meta introduces new parental control across Instagram, FB, Messenger

News

Manj Musik’s son Anoop has composed 'Shava' fusing Punjabi-English pop with afro beats

News

‘Gladiator 2’ to be filmed on huge scale, new photos reveal under construction Coliseum

News

Suhail Nayyar says 'delayed gratification' was used for filming 'Jee Karda' intimate scenes

Sports

India will look to win World Cup for Kohli, says Virender Sehwag

Technology

India likely to see 147 unicorns in next 5 years: Report

News

Kubbra on working with Jisshu Sengupta: He has this childlike fun ability

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's real-life look leaked

News

Adhura – Step inside the haunting corridors of a boarding school

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US