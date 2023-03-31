scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Disney’s Sci-Fi adventure ‘Crater’ release announced

Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, 'Crater' stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce and Scott Mescudi

By Glamsham Editorial
Disney's Sci-Fi adventure 'Crater' release announced
Kyle Patrick Alvarez's 'Crater' _ pic courtesy twitter

The Disney+ Hotstar Original Movie “Crater” will debut exclusively on the service on May 12. Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the coming-of-age sci-fi adventure stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce and Scott Mescudi.

A 21 Laps Production, the film was written by John Griffin and produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen. The film’s executive producers are Emily Morris, John G. Scotti, Rpin Suwannath, Gordon Gray, Paris Latsis and Terry Douglas.

‘Crater’ is the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

Previous article
Got a lot of encouragement for future: Boxer Preeti Pawar finds a silver lining in maiden World Championships outing
Next article
3rd T20I: Paul Stirling, Matthew Humphreys guide Ireland to 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

3rd T20I: Paul Stirling, Matthew Humphreys guide Ireland to 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Sports

Got a lot of encouragement for future: Boxer Preeti Pawar finds a silver lining in maiden World Championships outing

Sports

Former England captain Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charges

News

Esha takes Suniel Shetty's help for 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega' stunts

News

Abhishek Nigam, Sayantani bond on the sets of 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz 2'

News

Premium ABS-CBN dramas now streaming on MX Player

News

'Tomdaya' in Mumbai: Tom Holland, Zendaya arrive for NMACC opening

News

Guneet Monga's 'Gutar Gu' is all about teenage love and its complications

Sports

CLOSE-IN: The curtain rises for Indian Premier League 2023 (IANS column)

Sports

PCB denies talk of neutral venue for ODI World Cup 2023, confirms hosting India's matches in Asia Cup at neutral venue under discussion

News

Pooja Dey talks about being typecast in entertainment industry

News

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood helps Indian diaspora stay connected with their roots

News

Dior Fall 2023: Sonam Kapoor’s desi touch to her chic Dior outfit

News

After being offered to play protagonist, Aditi Shetty played negative lead in 'Dharmapatni'

Sports

Sri Lanka miss out on direct Cricket World Cup qualification after New Zealand loss

Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek Porel and Sandeep Warrier named as replacements for Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra arrives in India with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

Health & Lifestyle

Colorectal cancer: Gurugram hospital exhibits a 3D walkthrough colon

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US