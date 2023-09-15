scorecardresearch
Elvish Yadav celebrates his birthday in Dubai

Elvish Yadav celebrates his 26th birthday in Dubai with his friends.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Elvish Yadav celebrates his birthday in Dubai _ pic courtesy instagram
Elvish Yadav celebrates his birthday in Dubai _ pic courtesy instagram

Elvish Yadav celebrates his 26th birthday in Dubai with his friends. He shared photos from his Dubai vacation. The Youtuber who recently purchased a Rs 8 crores home in the Middle Eastern city, gave a glimpse of his luxurious, fun and extravagant birthday. The birthday boy was in an all black attire and looked handsome nonetheless

Elvish spent a relaxing day at the beach with his close friends and enjoyed Jet Skiing in Dubai. He then went shopping and enjoyed some delectable ice-creams with his friends.

The YouTuber has achieved 15 million followers on social media and this credit goes to the fans who have bestowed a lot of love and support.

Recently had a Insta live session where 5,95,000 viewers were seen and this created history and broke the records of the previous Bigg Boss winner MC Stan.

 

Shweta Ghadashi
