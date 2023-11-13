scorecardresearch
Elvish Yadav on love & relationships: 'Having someone who supports you is crucial'

By Agency News Desk

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav will be seen in an episode of ‘Temptation Island India’, and has talked about love and relationships. Elvish, who has made headlines over a rave party with snake and snake venom in Noida, said: “Having someone who supports you is crucial. Choosing the right partner can really influence the direction your life takes. A good partner is like a strong support system, helping you through tough times by offering the support and encouragement you need.”

“Having someone who believes in your dreams and goals can push you towards success,” he added.

Elvish will be vlogging his journey in the reality show ‘Temptation Island India’.

Known for his entertaining and relatable content on YouTube, he’s ready to bring his infectious energy to the tropical paradise of ‘Temptation Island India’.

‘Temptation Island India’ streams on JioCinema.

