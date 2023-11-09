Koffee With Karan S8: Even Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday don’t know what Orry does for a living

Actress Ananya Panday, who appeared on the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with Sara Ali Khan, spoke about Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

Orry has been seen posing with a lot of celebrities and this has the Internet wondering who he is and what he does for a living.

Both the actresses actually have no idea about his profession. During the episode, show host Karan Johar asked: “Who is Orry, what does he do?”

Sara said, “Orry? Who doesn’t know who Orry is?”

Ananya recollected one time when Orry told her who he is: “I think he goes by ‘loved but misunderstood’.”

KJo fired another one: “But that’s what you call a phenomenon not a person”. Ananya said: “That’s what I was told to say.”

KJo then said: “But that’s not a profession. What do you do, I’m loved but misunderstood?”

“There’s also a job that people have. What is his job?” he asked.

Sara chimed in saying: “Orry is a really funny person”. Ananya said: “He’s good with captions, I keep asking him for captions. He dresses up well.”

Karan said: “You still haven’t told me what he does (for a living).”

Ananya said: “He works a lot… on himself.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.