Esha Deol: Every girl will relate to my character in ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega’

Esha Deol while talking about playing a freelance journalist in the web series 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega' said that every girl will relate to her,

By News Bureau

Bollywood actress Esha Deol while talking about playing a freelance journalist in the web series ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega’ said that every girl will relate to her, adding she enjoyed doing stunts for her role. She said: “My character Divya is someone that every girl will fall in love with. She is confident, smart, witty, and has got some kickass action moves, I mean the action sequences I shot gave me an adrenaline rush and was such a wonderfully satisfying experience.”

Esha started her career in 2002 with the film ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe’ opposite Aftab Shivdasani.

Later, she also acted in ‘Kucch To Hai’, ‘Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne’, ‘Yuva’ and was part of the multistarrer film ‘Dhoom’ which gave her immense success that was followed by ‘Dus’, ‘No Entry’ among others.

After being part of the psychological crime thriller series ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, the actress will be seen next in the upcoming web series ‘Hunter’ starring Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as ACP Vikram Sinha.

Sharing her happiness about joining the web series, Esha said: “I am super excited for ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega’, it is an action-packed roller-coaster ride filled with emotion and drama… it is massy and the characters are very intriguing.”

‘Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega’ featuring Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Bisht, will premiere on March 22 on Amazon miniTV.

