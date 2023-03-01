scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

When it was not easy for Yash Chopra to sign Sridevi!

When the legendary Yash Chopra's career was at a low then, having delivered some unsuccessful films, it was not easy for him to sign Sridevi

By News Bureau
When it was not easy for Yash Chopra to sign Sridevi!
Sridevi and Yash Chopra in Chandni _ pic courtesy imdb

The late Yash Chopra is seen revealing why he wanted to make a pristine love story for audiences. He said: “Our industry had reached the saturation point of violence. I said okay, now I’ll do the biggest gamble of my life whatever happens. I won’t make a film with formulas, with calculations. I will make a film which will touch my heart. I started Chandni.”

Docu-series ‘The Romantics’ pays homage to Sridevi, the iconic Yash Raj Films heroine who made the entire country fall in love with her in the cult romantic blockbuster ‘Chandni’. Actress Rani Mukerji said that every woman wanted to be like the late veteran star.

However, the legendary Yash Chopra’s career was at a low then, having delivered some unsuccessful films. So, it was not easy for him to sign Sridevi, who in her prime was considered bigger than the heroes of India. Even though he had never worked with Sridevi, Yash Chopra admitted that he was impressed by the Tamil drama ‘Moondram Pirai’ that Amitabh Bachchan had shown him.

Anil Kapoor revealed: “Sridevi was the top star at that time. I didn’t know how to approach her. I asked my brother (Boney Kapoor) to speak to her. So, my brother flew down to Chennai to talk to her mother. It didn’t matter to her who Yash Chopra is, who has made such great films, it was just the money.”

The success of ‘Chandni’ was a watershed moment for Yash Chopra and YRF’s destiny and Sridevi’s brilliance in Chandni has inspired the leading ladies of our times to follow in her footsteps to deliver path-breaking performances on screen.

Rani Mukherji said: “Like every woman wanted to be Sridevi. She was the epitome of grace, beauty, and performance. She was just everything, that a Hindi film actress needed to have.”

About her memory of Sridevi as Chandni, Bhumi Pednekar said: “Oh my, God. She was just so fantastic and beautiful, and vulnerable, but she was still so womanly.”

Previous article
Cricket star Andre Russell joins Mostbet Brand Ambassador team (Ld)
Next article
Javed Ali’s ‘Kuch Toh Zaroor Hain’ is a love ballad set in exquisite locations
This May Also Interest You
News

'There will NEVER be an ET sequel!' Drew Barrymore clarifies

Sports

AIFF bans Tripura footballer Ayuk Jamatia for four years for age fraud

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin moves to number one spot in the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia steady after India crash to 109 all out

Technology

Delivery boys being harassed in Delhi, says Swiggy; Zomato raises concern too

Technology

Find N2 Flipas Flexion Hinge marks a breakthrough in flip phone experience

Technology

Premium V27 series launched in India with flagship features

News

Babil Khan wears father Irrfan Khan’s suit for special occasion honouring former’s talent

News

Mohsin Khan: ‘Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai’ has the 90’s classic vibe

Health & Lifestyle

Walking daily for just 11 min can prevent risk of early death

News

Dua Lipa caught making out with Rita Ora’s filmmaker ex Romain Gavras?

News

Kangana Ranaut is back on sets of ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Sports

Knew Anderson had hit it and luckily it went straight into my gloves: Tom Blundell

News

Suniel Shetty looks forward to 'being back on set with Akki' for 'Hera Pheri 3'

News

Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar

Sports

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan Women's team captain

Technology

Just 1 night of sleep loss can age your brain by 2 years

Technology

Hiring resumes in Indian IT sector after months-long slowdown

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US