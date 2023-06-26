scorecardresearch
Following 'Scoop' success, Hansal Mehta inks multi-year streaming deal with Netflix

Hansal Mehta, the director of the recently released streaming series ‘Scoop’, has signed a multi-year series partnership with streaming platform Netflix.

Following 'Scoop' success, Hansal Mehta inks multi-year streaming deal with Netflix
Following ‘Scoop’ success, Hansal Mehta inks multi-year streaming deal with Netflix

Hansal Mehta, the director of the recently released streaming series ‘Scoop’, has signed a multi-year series partnership with streaming platform Netflix. As a part of the collaboration, Hansal will create multiple series for the streamer in the coming years.

‘Scoop’, which is inspired by crime reporter Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’, has been called a genre-defining series.

Talking about the partnership, Hansal Mehta said: “As a filmmaker, the idea of creating diverse and dynamic stories constantly keeps me on my toes. What excites me about this partnership with Netflix, which is home to some of the finest talent, is the potential for my work to reach viewers across the world. As was the case with ‘Scoop’, Netflix is engaged in the creative process right from scripting, all the way to marketing and distribution which is critical for the success of any creative collaboration. This long-term partnership with them is only going to empower me to dive into a variety of undiscovered stories”.

Hansal is a National Award winning director, and has several critically acclaimed films under his belt like ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’, ‘Citylights’ and of course the superhit streaming series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’. 

Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, Netflix India, said: “Hansal is a master of his craft and has an eye for spotting stories that have a broad appeal and are relevant to a wide audience. Being a nuanced storyteller, he is able to tell these stories like no other. Scoop marks yet another success for our series line-up this year, and with this  partnership we look forward to never before seen stories that audiences will love.”

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
