Gajraj Rao says 'Trial Period' reminds him of Sai Paranjape's storytelling 

Gajraj Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Trial Period', has shared that the film has been woven beautifully

By Agency News Desk

Actor Gajraj Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Trial Period’, has shared that the film has been woven beautifully into a narrative and the treatment of the film reminds him of the storytelling style of Sai Paranjape, the acclaimed director, who is known for classics like ‘Sparsh’ and ‘Chasme Buddoor’. 

In the film, Gajraj Rao makes a guest appearance, and he attests that the experience has been truly fulfilling.

The actor said: “After I saw the final film in a special screening a few days ago, I am in awe of director Aleya Sen’s command over her craft. Film reminds me of the Sai Paranjape kind of storytelling, light, funny and meaningful.”

He also shared his experience of working alongside Manav Kaul in the film. Talking about his collaboration with Manav Kaul, Gajraj Rao expressed his admiration for the talented actor, as he said: “Though I have a guest appearance in ‘Trial Period’, my experience working in this soulful story was very fulfilling. All my 3-4 scenes are with Manav Kaul, who I admire a lot as an actor, especially after his performance in ‘Tumhari Sulu’.”

The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days.

The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi (played by Manav) from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, presented by Jio Studios, a Chrome Pictures production, produced by Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya Sen, ‘Trial Period’ is set to be released on July 21 on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Tom Cruise urges AMPTP to hear out Hollywood strikers' concerns
Zoe Saldana speaks about Nicole Kidman's 'freaky' acting method
