'Garmi' trailer serves an ugly cocktail of student politics, power, crime

Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Garmi' tells the story of a young man who moves out of his hometown with aspirations of becoming a civil servant but stumbles into the world of college politics, powerplay and crime.

By Agency News Desk

The trailer of the upcoming series ‘Garmi’, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, was unveiled recently. It tells the story of Arvind Shukla, a young man who moves out of his hometown with aspirations of becoming a civil servant but stumbles into the world of college politics, powerplay and crime.

The trailer, which is over a minute in length, showcases the ugly side of collusion of student politics and the gundaraj. It also shows a glimpse of the six feet tall barley field which Tigmanshu grew to lend authenticity to the series.

Commenting on the series, producer Hemal Ashok Thakkar said, “With ‘Garmi’, our attempt is to narrate a tale of college days with an amalgamation of action and drama. It is supported by an ensemble cast and the complexities behind the characters will definitely keep the audience on the edge of their seats”.

He further mentioned, “I am really excited to bring this show to the audience through Sony LIV and looking forward to its response on the platform”.

‘Garmi’ is set to stream on Sony LIV from April 21.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS).
