Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’, watch trailer

The wait is finally over! After receiving a phenomenal response from viewers on Season 1 of MX Serial, Tu Zakhm Hai, MX Player is all set to delve further into the popular romance drama peppered with several twists and turns. The long-format MX Serial features the twisted love story of captor Viraj Trehan (Gashmeer Mahajani) and his hostage Kavya Grewal (Donal Bisht) in Season 2. Directed by Aniruddha Rajederkar and Noel Smith, the 9-episodes series will release on MX Player on 23rd March 2023.

The fascinating trailer follows the blooming romance between Viraj and Kavya. Moved by Kavya’s affection, Viraj drops his guard and unveils his never seen before compassionate side, leaving everyone stunned. While the two get attached and build a forever bond, their closeness is opposed by others.

Tu Zakhm Hain Season 2 will also feature Nehal Chudasama, Parinita Seth, Jinal Joshi, Sachin Verma, Aparna Kumar, Udhav Vij, Saurabh Man, and Abhinav Verma and their respective characters will add more drama and intrigue to the romantic thriller.

Revealing a little bit about the new season, Gashmeer Mahajani said, “Firstly, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the viewers, who’ve showered us with abundant love and support in Season 1. Their immense adulation has left us overwhelmed and super excited for the upcoming season. Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2 will certainly be a treat for Viraj and Kavya admirers, as the duo’s chemistry will leave fans awestruck. Moreover, viewers will witness an unexplored side of Viraj and understand him better. Personally, it has been a fulfilling journey, and I’m eager to see viewers’ reactions to Viraj’s new side and his bond with Kavya. Without divulging much, I would say to expect the unexpected, and don’t forget to tune into MX Player on 23rd March.”

Sharing her excitement for Season 2, Donal Bisht said, “The wait is over! Just like the viewers, we’ve also been waiting for Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2. But let me tell you, the trailer is just a glimpse, and the series will surely leave you thrilled. Season 2 will witness Viraj and Kavya’s bond evolve as the drama unfolds. I’m glad that Season 2 is finally about to unveil the secrets and mind games, and I hope viewers enjoy it as much as the maiden season.”

Has the beast really fallen in love, or is it just a facade? Will love heal the wounds or form new ones? Will Viraj-Kavya share a real relationship above hatred and revenge? What will happen when the captor falls in love with his hostage? Viewers can seek answers to their questions in Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2.

Produced by Inspire Films Private Limited, Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2– will stream from 23rd March 2023. Unravel the mysteries of this extraordinary love story and find out if ‘Pyaar Zakhm Bharega ya Naye Zakhm Dega?’, only on MX Player.