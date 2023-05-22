scorecardresearch
Ghar Banduk Biryani' is a story of oppression told through black comedy, action

Director-actor-producer Nagraj Manjule known for 'Sairat' said that 'Ghar Banduk Biryani' is a unique blend of drama and comedy as it tells a story through black comedy

By Agency News Desk

Director-actor-producer Nagraj Manjule, who is known for ‘Sairat’, ‘Pistulya’ and ‘Fandry’, said that the film ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’ is a unique blend of drama and comedy as it tells a story of supression through black comedy, action and drama. ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’, directed by debutant filmmaker Hemant Awtade, stars Nagraj Manjule, Sayaji Shinde, Akash Thosar and Sayli Patil in the lead.

Elaborating on the same, Manjule said: “The approach of Ghar Banduk Biryani is so unique and fascinating as never before has been the subject of oppression, suppression and love been dealt with black comedy, action and drama. I am grateful for the support of my wonderful cast and crew who gave this film their all and now it is on the viewers to ensure that this film reaches them as it is sure to entertain anyone and everyone.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Manjule, the film opens in the fictitious area of Kolagad, which is rife with rebel activity. Commander Pallam (Sayaji Shinde) and his rebels are plotting revenge on an MLA from their hiding place in the forest. In a nearby village, Raju (Akash Thosar) is meeting his prospective bride Lakshmi (Sayli Patil), whose father has one condition for the marriage – that Raju should at least have a house of his own. For Raju, a cook at a local dhaba, making the best biryani in town is easy, but getting a house is next to impossible.

In the film, Manjule plays the role of Inspector Raya Patil, who lands in trouble while performing his duty honestly, resulting in a transfer to Kolagad. At some point, these three stories come together.

Actor Sayaji Shinde said: “I have portrayed numerous characters across industries and languages, however, portraying Pallam in ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’ was a different experience together as the character itself is so unique with so many layers. Also, this film gave me an opportunity to work with Nagraj who is just so talented at whatever he does and Hemant has done some brilliant work in his debut film.”

The film is filled with dramatic twists and turns and a cat and mouse chase interspersed with love, longing and loss.

Actor Aakash Thosar said: “‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’ is such a well-thought story, executed with so much style and panache that it will immediately pull you into the worlds of the three main characters. The way the lives of these 3 characters intertwine is something to look out for. I am grateful to Nagraj sir and Hemant sir for choosing me for this role and for trusting me again after ‘Sairat'”.

‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’ is streaming on ZEE5.

