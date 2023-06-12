scorecardresearch
‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

An aww-dorable roadtrip awaits as Amazon miniTV unveils the trailer of Highway Love, featuring the lovable duo - Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj

'Highway Love' featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled
Amazon miniTV today unveiled the trailer of its recently announced young romance drama ‘Highway Love’, promising an unconventional romantic experience. Featuring the much-loved on-screen duo of Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj in the lead, the series is a wholesome blend of love, heartbreak, emotions and a long highway journey. Revolving around a recently heartbroken yet confident feisty Inaya and an awkward and reserved Dhun Dhun, Highway Love will take the audience on a colourful and heart-warming trip exclusively on Amazon miniTV on June 16th for free.

The trailer takes viewers through the life of Dhun Dhun and Inaya as they cross paths on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Circling around the highway journey of these two strangers, the story depicts how some unexpected encounters can change our lives. The heart-warming trailer gives a sneak peek of how two completely opposite personalities cross paths with each other and become an integral part of each other’s lives.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said, “We at Amazon miniTV, have always strived to present relatable, unique and engaging content across various genres to our audiences. Highway Love is a light-hearted romantic drama series which brings an unconventional love story of two strikingly different individuals. Their love story, with its gripping twists and turns, is sure to make the audience fall in love!”

Commenting about the series, Sameer Gogate, General Manager, Production, BBC Studios India, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon miniTV for Highway Love on this unconventional romcom, which audiences across India can enjoy fore free. This series further adds to our growing originals portfolio. We are certain that this romantic highway adventure, through its unexpected detours and inevitable pitstops, will tickle a romantic and nostalgic nerve in each one of us.”

Talking about the story Ritvik Sahore said, “A good romcom is always bound to bring a smile on everyone’s face. Gayatri and I have previously worked together in Ishq Express and this time we are back to take the viewers on a romantic journey. Highway Love clearly depicts the concept of today’s love which has changed. Priorities, vulnerability, emotions and the way we express, everything has changed. With this series, we want to audience to relate with Inaya and Dhun Dhun and maybe recall their Highway Love.”

“The concept of Highway Love is quite relatable; I mean many of us would have come across an individual who would have been a complete stranger but then grown into an extremely close companion. Inaya and Dhun Dhun are also the same, meeting each other out of nowhere and starting a beautiful journey together. Being quite opposite from each other, they both are missing pieces of the puzzle in each other’s life. Inaya encourages Dhun Dhun to open up and be confident. As for Inaya, Dhun Dhun will help her see that she too is deserving of pure, unwavering love. I hope viewers will also love and connect to this story as much as I do”, saidGayatri Bhardwaj.

Highway Love will premiere exclusively on 16th June on Amazon miniTV for absolutely free, accessible with the click-of-a-button on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV.

