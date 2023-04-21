scorecardresearch
Homi Adajania was 'never familiar with the Saas-Bahu genre'

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' director Homi Adajania has given his own twist to the web series and tried to make it look fresh and different from usual dramas.

By Agency News Desk

‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ director Homi Adajania spoke about his show and choosing the saas-bahu genre, which, for him, was new. However, he has given his own twist to the web series and tried to make it look fresh and different from usual dramas.

Homi said: “I have known of their popularity, but never been familiar with the saas-bahu genre, though I guess that’s where the name ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ came from. For me, it was always a story about the women in a very unique family running a drug cartel without the men in the family even knowing about it.”

The show is all about giving a new dimension to mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, and an attempt to redefine it.

Homi, who is known for ‘Cocktail’, ‘Finding Fanny’, ‘Being Cyrus’, ‘My Choice’, ‘Angrezi Medium’, and many more, added further about the show: “When the men get involved, it becomes a story about much more, and all mayhem breaks loose. Personally, I never thought I would dabble into this genre but here we are giving it our own twist.”

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Adnan, Aditi express gratitude as 'Katha Ankahee' completes 100 episodes
Meta lays off most staffer dedicated to combating misinformation
