IMDb reveals Most Popular Indian Movies, Web Series of 2023 so far

In the middle of 2023, IMDb has come up with a list of Most Popular movies and web series so far which includes Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’.

In the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (So Far) list, the first spot is taken by Pathaan, Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is number two, Adah Sharma-starrer ‘The Kerala Story’ is on the third spot.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ is on the fourth, fifth and sixth spot respectively.

It is followed by ‘Bloody Daddy’, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, ‘Varisu’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said: “It’s extremely heartening to learn that Pathaan is first on the list by IMDb. To see the amount of love that Pathaan has received is amazing, and whenever any work gets placed first, then the thing to do is to work twice as hard on the next one to thank everyone for this recognition.”

“Most importantly, I would like to thank the team of Pathaan and the audiences across the globe for making this happen!”

“It’s interesting to see theatrical and direct-to-streaming releases competing for popularity in the same list, pointing to an evolving distribution reality in the last few years,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb.

Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 (So Far) has named Farzi in the first spot,

‘The Night Manager’, ‘Rana Naidu’ and ‘Jubilee’ are on the second, third and fourth position.

Fifth spot is taken by ‘Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side’, Vijay Varma’s ‘Dahaad’ is named on the sixth position.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ is ranked on the seventh followed by ‘Taaza Khabar’

‘Taj: Divided By Blood’ and ‘Rocket Boys’.

Shahid Kapoor, who made his web series debut with Farzi, said: “I’m immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support that has put Farzi in the No. 1 spot on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 list. This milestone is a testament to the remarkable dedication of our entire team who had worked tirelessly on the show.”

“…This achievement is truly humbling and has only further inspired me to continue working on captivating stories that resonate with my fans and audiences at large all across the globe.”