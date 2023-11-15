scorecardresearch
Initially sceptical about workshops for 'Aarya 3', Ila Arun later finds it 'vital'

Ila Arun discussed her initial scepticism towards workshops, as she shed light on the nuanced dynamics that unfolded in the new season.

Veteran actress Ila Arun, who is seen as Nalini in the crime thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season three, discussed her initial scepticism towards workshops, as she shed light on the nuanced dynamics that unfolded in the new season.

Providing insights into her character preparation,Ilasaid: “When the prospect of ‘Aarya 3’ came up, I was elated. My personal connection with the excellent director Ram Madhvani heightened my excitement. Given the success of ‘Aarya 2’, I was intrigued about where he would position me.”

“Ram wanted me to do workshops, and my initial thought was, ‘Why do I have to do workshops? I already have a good theatre background’. However, these workshops proved vital, including sessions with Sushmita to understand our body language and temperament,” said the ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ fame actress.

She further shared: “My character, Nalini, hails from Rajasthan. Despite people associating Rajasthan with my typical persona, in ‘Aarya 3’, Nalini differs significantly from me. A woman of royalty with considerable wealth, she collaborates with foreigners.”

“She is not whatIlaArun projects of Rajasthan, deviating from the common man I usually portray. Nalini competes with Sushmita’s Aarya in a gracefully challenging role,” added the 69 year old thespian.

The Sushmita Sen-starrer crime thriller drama features the actress in the titular character of Aarya Sareen in the show. In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted byIlaArun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

