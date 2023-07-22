‘Invincible 2’ teaser trailer shows aftermath of Invincible’s brutal confrontation with Omni-Man

The popular American animated superhero series ‘Invincible’ has just released the teaser trailer for its upcoming Season 2. The teaser takes place in the aftermath of Invincible’s brutal confrontation with his father, Omni-Man in the finale of Season 1. It’s mostly just a reel to hype up the massive star-studded voice cast, without much in the way of actual footage leaving things pretty obscure.

Based on the Robert Kirkman graphic novels of the same name, the series revolves around teenager Mark Grayson as he develops superpowers akin to his father, the world’s most powerful hero Omni-Man, only to eventually learn of a dark secret behind his father’s past while dealing with his own powers. After all, ‘With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility’, it may be an overused line in Spiderman, but is applicable for all supers and even in real life.

While the teaser for ‘Invincible’ Season 2 may keep much of the story details under wraps, it does offer plenty of exciting reveals on top of the long-awaited premiere date. Apart from the grand scale of the huge voice cast, the series will introduce several new heroes and villains, meaning more stories to be told, with more action, thrills and emotional drama to take place. The end of the teaser, meanwhile, sets up that this season could go beyond that of just the dark nature of Omni-Man and his conflict with his son.

The series is also created by the graphic novel writer Robert Kirkman who has also handled executive production alongside Simon Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder.

The show consists of a massive star-studded voice cast which includes with Season 2 featuring the voices of Steven Yeun, J K Simmons, Ross Marquand, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

In addition, it also consists of Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Jay Pharoah, Rhea Seehorn, Kari Wahlgren, Calista Flockhart, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Sterling K. Brown, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Ella Purnell, and Ben Schwartz among many more.

‘Invincible’ Season 2 will drop on Prime Video on November, 3, 2023 with Season 3 renewed and set for a 2024 release.