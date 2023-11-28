scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Jad Hadid: ‘Beautiful, genuine connection between Nikita Bhamidipati & me’

Jad Hadid, who recently featured in 'Temptation Island India', reflected upon his connection with Nikita Bhamidipati, calling it a ‘beautiful and genuine’ bond.

By Agency News Desk
Jad Hadid 'Beautiful, genuine connection between Nikita Bhamidipati & me' _pic courtesy news agency
Jad Hadid 'Beautiful, genuine connection between Nikita Bhamidipati & me' _pic courtesy news agency

Former ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Jad Hadid, who recently featured in ‘Temptation Island India’, reflected upon his connection with Nikita Bhamidipati, calling it a ‘beautiful and genuine’ bond.

Jad has been making waves with his newfound connection with Nikita. Following Nikita’s decision to end her relationship with Tayne, the two recently exited the show together.

During their departure, Jad displayed a touching moment of emotion, by presenting Nikita with a pendant featuring her daughter’s picture, considering it a precious keepsake.

Reflecting on his connection with Nikita, Jad said: “I’ve always faced challenges in love, but meeting Nikita made me realise that everything happens for a reason. If it’s the end of something, it’s also the beginning of something new.”

“There’s a beautiful and genuine connection between Nikita and me, and I believe it’s the start of a truly wonderful journey for us. A special thanks to Tayne for agreeing to come on this show; it is because of him that I found Nikita,” he added.

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Is working 70 hours a week the solution to improving productivity?
Next article
Maniesh Paul to collaborate with Director Shashank Khaitan?
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US