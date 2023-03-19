scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Jenna Ortega admits to changing lines on sets of 'Wednesday'

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega made the revelation on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast that her behaviour at work was "unprofessional"

By News Bureau
Jenna Ortega admits to changing lines on sets of 'Wednesday'
Jenna Ortega _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega recently shared that her behaviour at work was “unprofessional”. The actress made the revelation on Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast. But Ortega wasn’t on a teary-eyed apology tour atoning for her sins, rather she was extolling her behaviour as a virtue, reports ‘New York Post’.

On the podcast, the actress, who’s also in ‘Scream VI’, discussed how, like an authoritarian dictator, she was a self-appointed script doctor on ‘Wednesday’ and that she deserves the utmost thanks from the actual paid, unionised writers for bettering their thoughtless schlock.

“There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines,” Ortega said proudly.

“The script supervisor thought I was going with something and then I had to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I’d have to go and explain why I couldn’t go do certain things,” she was quoted as saying by ‘New York Post’

Some of those things: “(Wednesday) being in a love triangle? It made no sense. There was a line about a dress she has to wear for a school dance and she says: ‘Oh, my God, I love it. Ugh – I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ I had to go, ‘No’.”

Pic. Sourcegregwilliamsphotography
Previous article
Asian Kho Kho: Assam girl Ranjana Sarania picked in Indian team; Akshay Bhangare to lead boys Team
Next article
Sisanda Magala joins Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sisanda Magala joins Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson

Sports

Asian Kho Kho: Assam girl Ranjana Sarania picked in Indian team; Akshay Bhangare to lead boys Team

Sports

Pankaj Advani beats Brijesh Damani to retain Asian Billiards title

Sports

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink conducts coaching clinic in Mumbai's Dharavi

Technology

Scientists detect 1st evidence of volcanic activity on Venus

News

Kareena Kapoor: Today no big or small, only good actors

Fashion and Lifestyle

Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli

Sports

Asian 20km Race Walking C'ships: Akshdeep clinches gold; Vikash, Paramjeet qualify for Paris Olympics

Sports

Football: Bengaluru to host 2023 SAFF Championship in June-July

News

Bhumi Pednekar refers to her co-star as 'jethani, here's why

News

Rahul Jain's new song 'Wo Din' will be all about love, friendship

Sports

2nd ODI: We didn't apply ourselves with the bat, says Rohit after India's 10-wicket thrashing

News

Liam Neeson reveals why he said no to playing James Bond because of his partner

Sports

2nd ODI: Starc's five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Travis Head power Australia to series-levelling win (ld)

News

Shalin Bhanot talks about playing a demon in 'Bekaboo'

Sports

APRC Asian Rally: India's Gaurav Gill aces Indian leg; Karna Kadur finishes third

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat, Manisha enter pre-quarters; Lovlina starts campaign on Monday

Sports

2nd ODI: Starc's five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Head power Australia to series-levelling victory

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US