Jeremy Renner joins hands with Anil Kapoor for ‘Rennervations’

Prepare to embark on an inspiring yet thrilling journey as Jeremy Renner is ready to make some Rennervations! Set to premiere on May 3 on Disney+ Hotstar, two-time Academy Award® nominee and Marvel superhero joins forces with a host of international celebrities in this four-part Original series. One of these episodes is based in India where Jeremy partners with none other than Bollywood icon and ‘Mission Impossible’ co-star, Anil Kapoor. Together, they voyage through the majestic state of Rajasthan to help a community facing a specific challenge that disproportionately affects children and impoverished communities.

Partnered with Uva Jagriti Sansthan (UJS), a grassroots organization based in Rajasthan, Jeremy Renner, Anil Kapoor and a local team of Indian fabricators and mechanics transform a decommissioned Indian jingle truck into a mobile water treatment plant, targeting communities and schools that lack clean drinking water. To stay true to the culture and people, showrunner/Executive Producer of the series, Patrick Costello brought Indian producer, Gaurav Dhingra (Jungle Book Entertainment) to help the production efforts and hire a local crew for this particular episode.

Anil Kapoor described working on Rennervations with Jeremy Renner as an enriching experience. He said, “Jeremy is a gem of a person, he has poured his heart and soul into this project. I was so humbled to share this wonderful journey with him. The entire local crew that came together was also brilliant. It was such an enriching experience and I am grateful for it. Working with Jeremy is always a pleasure, and delivering the mobile water treatment facility made it all the more worthwhile.”

The series takes Jeremy around the world from his hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India. In each location, Jeremy connects with leading organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan, and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn about the needs of the local communities. Jeremy and Rory meet with organization leaders to better understand the community’s most urgent needs, then they use what they learned to build something incredible that will have a big impact.

Jeremy’s Rennervation team includes Rory Millikin, Jeremy’s friend and business partner, Corey Wardleigh, lead mechanic, Rob “Bender” Park, lead fabricator, along with the build crew Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu “AK” Whatley, Skiland “Ski” Judd, Ryan Gunter, and Nick Socha.

The projects, celebrities and organizations featured include:

Chicago: Building a Mobile Music Bus (ft. Vanessa Hudgens)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory rebuild a tour bus into a mobile music studio for The BASE Chicago, an organization that offers various after-school programs to help keep urban youths off the streets in the West Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. Jeremy wants to provide The BASE Chicago kids with a new musical outlet to encourage them to dream big, express themselves and discover their inner voice. He and his elite team of fabricators and mechanics breathe new life into a tour bus by reimagining, repurposing, and renovating it into a mobile music studio for the kids to record their own music, play instruments and let their creativity sing. Then they deliver the mobile music studio with the help of actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

India: Building a Mobile Water Treatment Center (ft. Anil Kapoor)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory make their first-ever trip ever to India, where they rebuild a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility for Uva Jagriti Sansthan, a nonprofit organization trying to deliver clean, drinkable water to communities across India. Jeremy wants to provide mobile water filtration to multiple communities and schools so they can drink groundwater that is currently non-potable. He and an elite team of local fabricators repurpose a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility that can travel to local communities and filter and clean existing groundwater rather than the communities trucking in clean water. Then, they deliver the mobile water treatment facility with the help of his “Mission: Impossible” co-star, Indian movie superstar Anil Kapoor.

Mexico: Building a Mobile Dance Studio (ft. Sebastián Yatra)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory travel to Los Cabos, Mexico, where they rebuild a city bus into a mobile dance studio for Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas, a nonprofit organization offering full-time care and parenting to vulnerable kids unable to live with their families. After learning the kids at Casa Hogar lost their dance studio, Jeremy wants to create a new space for them to take dance classes and have recitals again. He and his elite team of fabricators repurpose a former city bus and rebuild it into a mobile dance studio to use as a classroom at the school and as a mobile event space around town. Then they deliver the mobile dance studio with help from two-time Latin GRAMMY Award®-recipient Sebastián Yatra.

Reno: Building a Mobile Recreation Center (ft. Anthony Mackie)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory rebuild a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, a charity based in Reno that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers and local kids. Jeremy and his elite team of fabricators breathe new life into a shuttle bus by renovating it into a mobile recreation center that includes a basketball hoop, soccer goal and computer lab that can drive to underserved rural communities. Then, they deliver the new mobile recreation center with help from Jeremy’s “Avengers” and “Hurt Locker” co-star Anthony Mackie.

“Rennervations” is produced by Boardwalk Pictures for Disney+ Hotstar. Jeremy Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Patrick Costello serve as executive producers. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president, Unscripted and Nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is vice president, Unscripted.