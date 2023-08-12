scorecardresearch
Jim Sarbh on his 'Made In Heaven' role: 'I was in safe hands'

Jim Sarbh spoke about his role of Adil Khanna in 'Made In Heaven'.

By Agency News Desk
Acclaimed actor Jim Sarbh spoke about his role of Adil Khanna in ‘Made In Heaven’. He credits writers and creators Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and Alankrita Shrivastava for creating such a layered character and said that he was in “safe hands.”

Jim said: “The layers in the character were written by talented writers. Reema, Zoya, Alankrita and the writing team added the complications you see in the show, it was all on paper. As far as playing the scenes – I was in safe hands.”

“Talented directors, costume designers, cinematographers, hair and make-up team, and production designers do most of the work for me, I look and feel like the character.”

The actor added: “My house speaks so much just by itself. Apart from all that, I found it firing on all cylinders through his life: a death, a divorce, a baby, a hidden sister, a lying father, a disgruntled fiancee, and a dramatic mother.”

“He has to manage all of these situations this season, and we know he is not very good at managing his emotions. He converts hurt to anger very quickly. He overcompensates for the floor that is sliding out from under his feet by pretending to be confident.”

‘Made In Heaven’ is a romantic drama web series. The series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. The series is Prime Video’s fourth original fictional Indian series.

The season 2 is about Financial challenges, a depleted client roster, and a crumbling bungalow for an office force wedding planners Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra to adapt to a new uncomfortable status quo. With repercussions being felt in their personal lives as well, they continue to deliver fairy-tale weddings. But beneath the glitz and glamour of Delhi weddings lie prejudices as deeply rooted as its traditions.

9
