Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster

Jiya Shankar has spoken about her journey in the show and defined it as a "mental roller coaster."

By Agency News Desk

Actress Jiya Shankar, who was evicted from the show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, days before the finale, has spoken about her journey in the show and defined it as a “mental roller coaster.”

Jiya took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage from the show and said that she has emerged a winner because of her journey.

“My journey was definitely a mental roller coaster in the house and I’ve come out a winner. My heart is full with all the love you guys have bestowed upon me,” she wrote alongside the video.

She added: “This experience has given me lessons for life and I’ll forever be grateful to have been through this journey with all my heart. Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou #JiyaKiJanta.”

Jiya had made it to the top 6 with Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve.

After almost three months with no contact with the outside world, 5 contestants have made it to the Top 5 which includes Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve.

The finale will be taking place on Monday on Jio Cinema.

4
Agency News Desk
Baku World Championship: Indian shooters start campaign with sights on Olympic quotas
Jio announces rollout of 5G-based connectivity using 26 GHz mmWave spectrum
