Why is John Krisanksi filled with emotions

Launched in 2018, Amazon Original series, Jack Ryan created a global stir with its phenomenal storyline, stellar star cast, and mind-blowing action sequences. The series received appreciation from critics and audiences from all around the world, instantly creating a fan following for the series which is based on Tom Clancy’s novel.

While the fandom was left heartbroken upon realising that Season 4 would be the finale, they are equally excited to see the talented John Krasinski as Jack Ryan for one last time.

Speaking about his experience working with the franchise for 5 years and 4 seasons, the actor said, “The whole experience, to be really honest, has been surreal. As a kid, Jack Ryan was my favorite character in the books and the movies, and the fact that I got to play him for five minutes let alone five years is amazing.”

Getting a bit overwhelmed and speaking about the JR team, he added, “It really is true when everybody says it takes a huge group of people to make anything, but to make something good it takes a huge group of talented people. So we had the most amazing crew, writers, producers, and then this cast! We really did create a family on this show. I think that it’s the culmination of these characters’ relationships and bringing it home.”

The final mission commences on June 30 on Prime Video, with two episodes premiering each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14.